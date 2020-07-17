Robert Downey Jr., I knew that the fans would be “crushed” by the silence of Tony Stark during his death scene – JAPANFM

In the cinematic world of Marvel, Tony Stark was known for having a return for all. That is why his silence during her death scene The avengers: the End of the game it felt so poignant. Originally, the character was supposed to deliver the lines during the scene, but Robert Downey Jr., he knew that Tony Stark was going to be quiet in their last few minutes.

Robert Downey Jr., he insisted that Tony Stark keeps in silence

At the San Diego Comic-con 2019, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have said The avengers: the End of the game the fans that the scene of the death of Tony Stark was originally a dialogue. However, Downey Jr. do not agree with this decision.

“These players have spent a lot of time with these characters,” said McFeely. “So, Chris and I are very happy, and we’ve done that, you can record all kinds of pretty words to die by Tony Stark. Robert is not happy to say, isn’t it? ”

The reasoning of Downey Jr.? He knew that the weight of the silence of the character would leave the fans ” crushed “.

McFeely, said that the actor knew “instinctively” that a guy who has talked and talked and talked about many films, when you don’t speak, you who are crushed. He knew it, and we thought that we were not going to be able to turn a page when he did not speak. Then, he said, “Listen, I want to do much, much less” and he was right. “

There were several versions of the death of the character

While the last line of Tony Stark ended up being “I am Iron Man”, followed by the silence, Downey Jr., filmed several different versions of the final line of the character. The actor was allowed to improvise and integrate the mind and the spirit known as Tony Stark.

In an interview with Slash Film, The avengers: the End of the game the editor-in-chief Jeff Ford gave an overview of the process of actor Downey Jr.

“Robert has done a lot of improvisations, some were funny, some stupid, some awkward. But it is your process to find it,” said Ford. “The Russos have given him a camera and let it run on it, and will allow you to make a lot of different things. So we did and we tried a couple of. “

While the improvisation of Downey Jr., were very likely with the communicativeness of Tony Stark, in his final moments had to be emotional.

“What we have found with the cut of the scene was not so much that it needed one last special line for Robert, but we needed a moment between Thanos and Tony,” said Ford in an interview with Collider. “A time that was not a type of transaction, but, literally,” this is the way that I want to be ” and ” it is what it is. “This would give the public at this time. The exchange of where Thanos says: “I am inevitable” and Tony says: “I am Iron Man”, it is this verse that makes it work. “

Robert Downey Jr. don’t want to say “I am Iron Man”

As soon as The avengers: the End of the game created, the last line of Tony Stark has become iconic. Although the line seems to complete the story of the character, has not been added to the film before the reboot. For this reason, Downey Jr. he had to be convinced to come back and deliver the last line of Tony Stark.

In an interview in the ReelBlend Podcast, The avengers: the End of the game The director Joe Russo explained how Downey Jr. he was convinced that say ” I am Iron Man “.

“It’s an interesting story. I had a dinner with [Robert Downey Jr.] as two weeks before the shooting. And he said: “I don’t know. I really don’t want to go back and enter in this emotional state. It’s going to take… it is hard. “And crazy enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. It is an old friend of Robert. And Joel comes in and says to himself: “Robert, what are you talking about? It is the most beautiful replica I have ever heard. You have to say about this line! You must do it! “Then, thank God, Joel Silver was at the dinner, because it helped us to convince Robert to follow this line. “

While Downey Jr., has been convincing, the line has been a success among the fans The avengers: the End of the game and the final scene of Tony Stark-entry in the history of cinema.