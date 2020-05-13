Robert Downey Jr Iron Man, Dr. Doolittle

In ” The Voyage of Dr Doolittle, Robert Downey Jr speaks with animals. The leaders of the special effects have not been idle!

Wednesday, 22 January, 15: 45. As the estimated time of the arrival of Robert Downey Jr approach, the tension is more palpable in the salon Louis XIII hotel George V in Paris.

A waiter removes a bottle of mineral water to replace it by another, but in an ice bucket. A young man comes to open a door-window on an icy courtyard “There has to be more freshness “.

When we remove the ice bucket to replace the original container in place, the star ofAvengers making his entrance. Costume brown tee-shirt, bright colors, shoes construction and green glasses, blue smoke, he is accompanied by his two young partners: Carmel Laniado, 14 years old and Harry Collett, age 16.

The day before, they have all experienced a funny mishap. A big premiere of the Travels of Dr. Dolittle was organized in Lomme, in the suburbs of Lille. Three-thousand people braved the cold weather. Unfortunately, their private jet was not able to ask because of the fog.

An adventure for

animal lovers

“This is the first time it happens to me in thirty years!, says Robert Downey, Jr. I saw the lights of the city in the distance, but we had to give up. It was well thought out to invite the people of Lille to be here today, but it was a lot of world! ”

The novels that Hugh Loftin wrote to his children from the trenches of the Great War have already been the subject of several adaptations. First in 1967 by Richard Fleischer (20.000 leagues under the sea or The fantastic Journey) with Rex Harrison and then from 98 to 2008 (Dr Dolittle 1, 2, 3 and 4: the first two being conducted by Eddy Murphy).

These stories are specific to make you dream big and small, and especially the animal lovers. In this new version performed by Stephen Gaghan, to whom we owe, among other “Syriana” with George Clooney and Matt Damon, the special effects are, of course, the beautiful part. Robert Downey Jr plays a veterinarian capable of understanding the language of animals, but that the disappearance of his girlfriend has broken.

The confrontation

between Downey Jr

and Banderas

He is a recluse in his victorian property where a polar bear is chilly, a gorilla timid, a cane head, an ostrich rebel and many others are acting as guards. Young Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) force his door to rescue an injured squirrel while at the same time, the sent of the queen Victoria, Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado), just ask for the help of Dr. Dolittle: the sovereign is going to succumb to a mysterious evil.

“Most of the time, we were talking with a tennis ball resting on a perch, tells Harry Collette. It’s a bit like when you little and that you invent characters for games. In the scene where I’m supposed to be petting a polar bear, I was just asked to do something like this: on the moment it feels a bit ridiculous, but seeing the film, I was captivated. “

Mended by the queen, Dr. Dolittle’s going to embark towards the mythical island that was looking for his girlfriend when she was gone. In his quest, Dolittle will be helped by Lady Rose, Tommy Stubbins, and, necessarily, all his menagerie.

“It’s been over ten years that I make the films for which children must cover their eyes, observes Robert Downey Jr. It was about time that I address them! In the film, my favorite animal, it’s Barry the tiger: he is completely insane and would need a good therapy. But in life, I am a man with cats. “

Before you reach the wonderful island and its magic tree, the-equipped is going to have to find the plan in a city whose sovereign is none other than the father of the companion decedent of Dolittle, the King Rassouli, played by Antonio Banderas.

“I met Robert on the eve of the trials that I had to do in Atlanta, tells the story of the Harry Collett. I walked into a hotel room to find myself in front of him: I was shaking like a leaf! But the memory that I will never forget is when my mother announced to me that I had the role! It was in the car while she took me back to the college. “

Stay in a haunted hotel

Same scenario for the young Carmel Laniado: “I was coming home from a long day at school and I heard my father say to my mother: it must be that it’s announced! Without knowing if it was good or bad news. On the set, Robert invited us often off the shelf. I remember in particular a stay in a haunted hotel. Even our coach has filmed the phenomena puzzling that went on in her room! “.

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle is perfectly calibrated for a younger audience. The biggest can hang on to the beautiful values of brotherhood and tolerance that carries the film, with a delicious villain played by the brilliant Michael Sheen (Aro in Twilight) and a beautiful emotional scene between Antonio Banderas and Robert Downey Jr.

Last thing, if you manage to see the film in its original version, have fun to recognize the stars of the voice cast: Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard…

“The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle” – 1h41 – Wednesday, 5 February.