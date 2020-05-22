Robert Downey Jr. is grateful for the admiration that the children dedicated to Iron Man

Miley Cyrus has recorded a collaboration with rock legend Billy Idol.

The singer is currently working on a new album very rock and one of the pieces will actually be a duet with the performer of ‘White Wedding’ which will be called ‘Night Crawling’.

According to the item Weird of the newspaper the Sun, the lyrics will include the following passage: “Gotta listen when the devil’s calling.” (You have to listen to the devil when he calls you).

While in another passage, we read: “Sometimes I’m good for nothing, sometimes the best you ever had.” (Sometimes I am good for nothing, sometimes I’m the best thing that has ever happened).

Miley and Billy have already sung together in Las Vegas on a cover of the song ‘Rebel Yell’, while last year, Miley and her boyfriend Cody Simpson dressed as Billy Idol and his former partner Perri Lister.

In addition, Miley has recently confided that she preferred not to release his new album during the current pandemic, saying to WSJ magazine:

“It is difficult to get out of the music at this time. But I have made an album very rock, what justifies my mule. It was to go with my music, but now I walk in Calabasas with the mule of Joe Exotic.”

Moreover, the star also confided that his family missed him a lot during the confinement period.

She said: “The first thing I will do when all this is finished, it is to take them in my arms. For the moment, my mother stays far away from me.”

Like a lot of people at this time, Miley, who is confined to her home with her sweetie Cody Simpson, remains in contact with his famous family through video calls.

She added: “me and My mother we are talking about FaceTime nearly every day. I love the fact that it has nothing to do so she just sat with me all day, like the good old days.”