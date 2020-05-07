Robert Downey Jr. meeting a young fan whose life has been changed by Marvel Hero

At the invitation of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Robert Downey Jr. met a young fan who claims that Iron man star has changed his life. Downey Jr. replaced DeGeneres during a show this week. Downey Jr. and DeGeneres are related since she interviewed him for the first time in its program there are more than 15 years. She had it several times since to promote his films Iron Man and his next film, Dolittle. This is the first time it appears on the solo of the show as a presenter. Other clips of the show revealed that he was going to interview Rami Malek, inviting the Black Eyed Peas to perform their single success RITMO and play games like “On the Spot” with the public.

The first Iron Man arrived at the cinema in 2008 and is based on the comic book series of the same name. The CEO and scientist Tony Stark is living the life in large, prospering from the wealth of Stark Industries until he is shot down by a missile and captured in Afghanistan. With only a solenoid preventing the shrapnel from the missile to penetrate into his heart, he works alongside the prisoner Yo Hinsen to build a suit of armor powered by the solenoid, and to escape imprisonment. Upon returning home, Stark perfects the suit to become the Iron Man superhuman.

Ellen Tube has posted a video of Downey Jr. interviewing Vincent, 10 years old, and his parents. The mother of Vincent explained that Vincent had stopped talking at the age of 1 year and had received a diagnosis of autism at 4 years old. When Downey Jr. asked what it was like to lose the ability to communicate, Vincent said, “painful”. Father Vincent explained that it was difficult for him to make friends and to express his needs. Vincent had then proudly declared that his parents had purchased a helmet for Iron Man. Once he put on the helmet, he was able to talk about it, using his imagination to channel Iron Man and become a more secure version of him. Father Vincent said that Vincent “was transformed into a different child” within 24 hours. Check out the video of Downey Jr. on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below:

Downey Jr.stated that in spite of have guests incredible and play fun games with the public, interviewing Vincent was the part he was waiting more eagerly, and that the story “had really caught”. Downey Jr. connected to Vincent and stressed that they had something in common: both could use the same Iron Man mask. He also said that it gave them both “a voice”. Downey Jr. then admired the side by side comparisons of Vincent and Downey Jr. disguised as Tony Stark, and posing the same. The two men then beat before Downey Jr.don announced that he had associated with Shutterfly to give $ 20,000 to the family.

A lot of people underestimate the significant impact that the movies and comic books super hero can have on young minds. The children who watch these characters every day become a super-hero and save the world are inspired and believe they can do anything. It is important that children have positive role models like these heroes to improve their confidence. More specifically, people on the autism spectrum are looking for examples of good role models and a chance to escape into a fantasy world that they can understand, the one that Marvel excels at creating. Celebrities like Downey Jr. who take advantage of the opportunity to play a character like Iron man to connect with the people who admire them, it is necessary to congratulate him.

