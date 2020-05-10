Robert Downey Jr. on the track of the first adaptations of Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr. will be soon, for the third time, Sherlock Holmes to the screen. A version steampunk the famous investigator, always accompanied by Watson, appeared for the first time in 2009. The actor, the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Baker Street Irregulars, a circle of american amateur of Sherlock Holmes, will unite their strength to hand over hand on the first films adapting the investigations of the resident of Baker Street.

The Return of Sherlock Holmes, 1929 (via Imdb

Trace the cinematographic career of Sherlock Holmes : this is the mission that is entrusted to the UCLA Film & Television Archive, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the audiovisual archives, and the Baker Street Irregulars. Their work will be sponsored by the person who has embodied lately Sherlock Holmes — in competition with Benedict Cumberbatch — Robert Downey Jr., that will shine a light on their work.

” We decided that it would be really important and interesting to conduct a research project to determine how many of the films Sherlock Holmes exist, and under what conditions they survived, before the UCLA Film & TV Archive launches in a conservation enterprise “, says Jan-Christopher Horak, director of UCLA, about the project” Searching for Sherlock holmes: The Games Afoot “.

The company’s focus is of course the first decades of the history of cinema, and especially the silent films : particularly fragile, the films on which are recorded these feature-length films were able to be either lost, destroyed in fires (because they are very flammable), or simply degraded by the weather.

A great investigation will be conducted, in particular in the United States, England and France, to bring together works or extracts from works, and thus reconstruct the history of Sherlock Holmes in the cinema. In 2014, a research had been successful in putting the hand on a film of 1916, Sherlock Holmes Arthur Berthelet, with William Gillette and Ernest Maupain.

Jude Law as Watson and Robert Downey Jr. in Holmes

” Many of these films are lost, in the measure where it is not known if copies have survived. We know, but no one has seen for decades. And we hope that copies are still available “says Leslie Klinger, a member of the circle of devotees that is Baker Street Irregulars.

The work that is awaiting them is a large-scale rare : Sherlock Holmes is part of the characters most brought to the screen, both in movies than in tv series, but the passion, the taste of research and the value of the discoveries will motivate all of these investigators…

via THE Times