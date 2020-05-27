Robert Downey Jr. promises to save the planet in 10 years thanks to advanced technologies

Robert Downey Jr. is really takes for Tony Stark. The actor who portrays Iron Man in the universe film Marvel, has a solution to save the world. The hollywood star announced on Tuesday during the event Amazon Re: March in Las Vegas the launch in April 2020 The Footprint Coalition, an organization that will use cutting-edge technology to the good of the environment and saving the planet.
“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we can clean significantly, if not completely, the planet in ten years,” said the actor, who is said to have received confidential information on the subject a few weeks ago. “I love the experts,” he amused. “They are like Wikipedia, but with disorders of character.” The actor has not specified how his organization would reach its goal:
“I’m going to spend the next few months to get this project and to gather around me, the smartest people,” added the actor. “In 11 years, when I have 65 years, if we have a little bit reduced this dangerous threat to our future and this mess that we leave behind, I’ll be back to organize the most delicious holiday of retirement.”
A web site of The Footprint Coalition has been made available online after the conference Robert Downey Jr. Still rudimentary, it offers, for the moment, to subscribe to a newsletter.