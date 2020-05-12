Robert Downey Jr. relies on the after-Iron Man: “I am not what I have done with this studio”

After more than a decade to put on the armour of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is today quite difficult to remove from its role as a valiant superhero.

Despite this, with his departure from the franchise of the Avengers, for reasons sufficiently obvious to all who saw it Endgamea new era opens up for the player of 54 years of age.

While many would already have a career plan are clearly defined for the following things, this does not seem to be the case for Downey, Jr., according to what he has entrusted to Sam Jones in the context of the series Off Camera.

“I had an unbelievable period of 10 years that has been satisfactory on the creative front. I worked very, very, very strong and I had to dig very deeply, but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier that represents my creative life and personal after this,” he said.

For the latter, leaving the brigade of the Avengers, it was also to turn his back on a franchise very lucrative, which has brought him a certain degree of “job security” for a decade.

“There is always a dependence on something that seems assured. It is the most close to in my life that I have been to be a child of wealthy parents”, he imaged.

After having played Iron Man to the screen for nearly 11 years, Downey Jr. nonetheless wishes to underline a vital point: the spectrum of the character does hover not on the rest of his career.

“I am not my work. I am not what I have done with this studio. I’m not this time I’ve spent in the interpretation of this character,” he stated, even though he admits that “the child” would like to hang on to the role.

In order to make their mourning of the Iron Man of Robert Downey, Jr., fans of the actor will be able to see it in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle in January 2020, and Sherlock Holmes 3 in December 2021.

Remains to be seen then where the ex-Tony Stark lead his career then…