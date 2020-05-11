Robert Downey Jr rumored to have been caught smoking marijuana at Disneyland

Up on stage to retrieve her award for “legend of Disney” during the D23, Robert Downey Jr has made a few confidences to the crowd. The interpreter of Iron Man was told to have been caught smoking marijuana during his first visit to a Disney park.

The actor remembers as a “strong warning”, but also a staff “amazingly friendly”. Claiming to have kept this shame” in him all this time, he wanted to make “amends with anyone who has had [le] remember to have smoked marijuana”.

Regaining his seriousness, he then referred to his character, Iron man, calling it “a great gift”. Embodying Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr felt engaged “in a reflection-rich, and continues on the idea that technology can help guide our species towards progress or destruction”.