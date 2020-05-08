Robert Downey Jr. said that 90% of my black friends approve of the role of Tropic Thunder

While many have taken umbrage with Robert Downey Jr.The role of “Tropic Thunder”, the actor revealed that some of his close confidants were in full support.

The star of “Iron Man” wore Blackface for most of the film in 2008 as Kirk Lazarus, an actor of the method white that has undergone an “alteration of pigmentation” to embody a person of color in new projects.

“It was impossible not to be a nightmare offensive for a film. And 90% of my black friends were like,” Dude, it was awesome,“”, has revealed a 54 year old man “Experience Joe Rogan” Podcast.

As regards the remaining 10%, Downey said that he understood where they came from.

“I can’t disagree with them, but I know where was my heart, and I think that this is never an excuse to do something that is out of place and not of his time, but for me, it was simply put – a blast cap. “

The actor – who has been nominated for an Oscar as best actor in a supporting role – has explained how did the opportunity to work on the project Ben Stiller.

“When Ben called and said:” Hey, I’m doing this thing “and, you know, I think that Sean Penn had passed or something. Can be put to good use. And I said to myself:” Yeah, I’ll do it “- and then I started to think: “This is a terrible idea, wait a minute,” remembers Downey.

“And then I said to myself:” Hold on dude, get real here, where is your heart? ” And my heart is – I become black during a summer in my mind, so there is something for me, “ he continued. “The other thing is that I’m thinking of the nature of the hypocrisy is foolish and involved artists, and what they think they can make on the occasion. Just my opinion.”

Downey noted that the film has received more condemnation for the portrait of the Stiller a person with mental disabilities and the use of the word “delayed”.

“And by the way, the funny thing is that all the heat has been diverted to Ben and Simple Jack,” explained Downey. “This is what has pissed off people. And I say,” Phew, awesome! ” But you never know when it’s going to be your stay in the barrel – I’ve been on both sides of this coin. “

In interviews past, he has defended the role as less terrible than the portraits previous to Blackface.

“In the end, it is always important to know at what point you commit to the character,” he said. Entertainment weekly in 2008. “I dove in with both feet. If I didn’t feel it was morally sound, or that it would be easily misinterpreted that I’m just C. Thomas Howell in [1986’s “Soul Man”]I would have stayed at home. “

As to whether someone has warned him not to play the controversial role, Downey cited his own mother.

“My mother was horrified,” says Downey. “‘Bobby, I say to you, I have a bad feeling about this.’ I said to myself: “Yeah me too, mom.” “

