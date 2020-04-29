Robert Downey Jr. said what a super-hero he would have liked to embody in the place of Iron Man

Now that it has been one of the pillars of the Avengers, and the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no one would dare to imagine that Iron Man could be embodied by someone other than Robert Downey Jr. But if he had to change roles, the actor knows that he would like to camp.
Iron Man really has a special place in the MCU. Go back to 2008 to remember that it is with him that everything started. The first film of phase 1 of the expanded universe has made it drop more a in the pot. Robert Downey Jr. is not there for nothing, it is appropriate for the role in the space of a single film. Since, we did not imagine that someone else has had a chance to be seen in the skin of Tony Stark. When we see how the public was affected by the death of the character at the end of the saga Avengerswe can say that Marvel has not made an error of casting on this one.
Robert Downey Jr. in Spider-Man or Hawkeye ?
Now, imagine the space of two seconds that Robert Downey Jr. was never Iron Man. At this time, and if he absolutely had to change, in what costume do you think that it would be comfortable ? During a passage on BBC Radio 1, the actor was amused to reveal that he would have liked to camp Spider-man when he was younger but, now, Hawkeye was the one who had her favor. A role held by Jeremy Renner and, again, we don’t see who else could have had it as long as it serves it perfectly. Robert Downey Jr. he makes a tribute in the interview, admitting that what he has done for the character was one of the reasons that he wanted to become a Hawkeye. On the other hand, for the Man-Spider, we don’t imagine for one second that Robert Downey Jr. can fit in this costume.
Mention it allows us to highlight that Marvel is wrong seldom enough in their choices to find the right candidates suited to the characters. They can’t really afford it because they know that their expanded universe requires a hero to come back several times. If an error is made, it is necessary to assume that in the long term. No missed does not jump to my eyes when you look at the Avengers, and even more widely when one focuses on the secondary characters. We want you to do as well for the rest of the MCU, with a big renewal that will allow the opportunity for new heroes to take over, whether on the small and the big screen.
