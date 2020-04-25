Robert Downey Jr should learn from Chris Evans and his scene without Marvel

The career of Chris Evans without the Marvel movies is a model for the other Avengers as Robert Downey Jr.

Be one of the great heroes of Universe cinematic Marvel It is a path guaranteed to fame for any actor. However, transforming this immediate success in a long-term career that is varied is not insured. Even some of the names of the most important as Robert Downey JrFind success outside of the franchise proves to be a challenge. However, of all the main Avengers, the actor of Captain America, Chris EvansHe had the career the more unique and interesting from the first movie in the UCM.

Since he became Captain America, Chris Evans He decided not to direct too much of blockbusters major. Although he was able to transition from a distribution of super-heroes filled with stars, another between the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, he has not tried to reproduce this kind of character. Instead, Evans focused on the smaller projects, in very different kinds of his work in Marvel. He had a secondary role in the criminal drama of 2012 The ice man, as well as in the romantic comedy Play cool 2014. He has worked with directors interesting, like the recent oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho in Snowpiercer of 2013, and is the same addressed to Before you leave (2014).

While Robert Downey Jr accepted roles quite similar to those of Tony Stark / Iron Mansince its Sherlock Holmes He has shared his character and his charisma with the Marvel Avenger. Only in The judge from 2013, he has done something different.

Racing very different for the two Avengers are the most important.

Instead of converting your success UCM in more blockbusters or roles similar to Steve Rogers, Chris Evans He has explored enough different areas to show and develop his range of acting talent and film. When the journey of the actor Marvel was nearing its end, he has worked on a few small but essential films as Giftedcreated in 2017 and directed by Marc Webb, in which he played the guardian of a child prodigy. The film has been received positively and has shown its ability to work in a drama. In addition, in the middle of the first world Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: the End of the gamethe actor has also made his Broadway debut in the reboot of The heroes of the lobby 2018.

In addition, Chris Evans He acted as a secondary actor in the success of Rian Johnson, Daggers in the back. While The adventures of Dr. Dolittle This is an example of a film with a scenario of very low and very expensive, which was based solely on the fame of the actor Robert Downey Jr. The result has been a failure at the box-office. Hope that in its phase without Marvel Know how to choose jobs and play different roles to show that you have more than one record.

