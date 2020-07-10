Robert Downey Jr., soon back in the camera of the filmmakers End

Robert Downey Jr. will soon be the poster for a new film from the brothers Russo. The directors of Infinity War, and the End also;tion of the on-going projects with other actors in the house Marvel.

The career of the Tony Stark of Robert Downey Jr. came to an end in Endgamebut the actor protagonist of the saga is very busy. No one is going to be without a doubt not for Marvel, but soon collaborate again with Joe and Anthony Russodirectors Captain America: Civil War and the last two of the Avengers.

In a recent interview, Joe Russo has revealed that he and his brother were in discussion with Downey Jr., to work together in a new movie. The developer has not specified the nature of the film mentioned or a release date. It has, however, indicated that the project would start in “not for long “.

Other projects with the Marvel family

Robert Downey Jr. it is not the only actor of the Avengers to continue working with the brothers Russo. The duo finished in the realization of Cherryin which one is located Tom Holland, alias Spider-Man. Joe Russo also spoke of a project with Chris Evans, who plays the Captain America of Marvel. After the success of his recent movie Netflix The extraction ofthe brothers also wish to collaborate again with Chris Hemsworth. Russo has even indicated the existence of two projects with the interpreter of Thor.

After more than a decade working together, the actors of the saga of the Avengers, now form a true Wonder of the familyas Joe says Russo. “We love our family, our Marvel family. We all spend a lot of time together, we laugh a lot together. We love working together and it is a priority for my brother and me. “.

Meet the members of the Marvel family in a movie is also a perfect recipe to attract the audience. A new movie with Robert Downey Jr., the actor most popular of the saga of the Avengers, this is, without doubt, the guarantee of a success in theaters. In the meantime, it will soon become the interpreter of Tony Stark in Sherlock Holmes 3the output of which is scheduled for the end of 2020.

