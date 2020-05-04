Robert Downey Jr tease his return in IRON MAN in the MCU

Robert Downey Jr back in Iron Man ? Whereas the first film Iron Man has just celebrated 12 years of its release, and it’s been a year already that Tony Stark sacrificed himself for the good of the universe in Avengers Endgamethe actor comes as a teaser for his return within the MCU.

Yes we will be reviewing Tony Stark in Black Widow. The film takes place before the event ofInfinity War andEndgamethis has allowed the writers to use one last time Iron Man.

In 12 years, Robert Downey Jr has been crucial in the success of the MCU. So far he has appeared in 10 movies Marvel which 3, Iron Man Solo, and the 4 movies the Avengers. Black Widow to mark its 11th Marvel movie.

But the brothers Russo, happy with the cardboard of Tyler Rake, does not prohibit to make it back. During a live watch Avengers Endgame with the fans, the two filmmakers have suggested that if the stakes were justified, they would think.

What Robert Downey Jr replied “The public will take us to what he wants to see“.

So watch out…

Robert Downey Jr would have earned $ 75 million for Endgame. In 2019, he has been the player the best paid of the year for a single film.

The last seconds of Robert Downey Jr on the set of Endgame.