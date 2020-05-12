Robert Downey Jr, the actor-watch collector – FHH Log

You think you share points in common with Iron Man ?

I’m not a” gadget freak “. I am rather fascinated by these men and women who devote their lives to the research and / or development of such or such a technology. Some time ago, I had the opportunity to meet Elon Musk, a man at the base of PayPal, Tesla or SpaceX. Well, I’m sure a guy like him will come out one day a Iron Man in his office study. In the meantime, I would not mind to reverse engineer my watch or my phone to see what’s in there. I trust the manufacturer. This is not the case of Iron Man. This is the kind of guy who can tell you exactly how many transistors or electronic components are in your laptop. Ditto with the mechanism of a watch. Of head, it might even give you the reference of each of its components and tell you where they were manufactured.