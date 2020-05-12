Robert Downey Jr, the actor-watch collector – FHH Log

As its title indicates, Endgame marks the epilogue of these adventures, starring Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) or Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). In the program : the popcorn, decibel, of epic battles, a plot of drawers, of actors “at the bottom” and special effects titanic. We could not say good-bye to this franchise, without probing the more charismatic of his heroes : the inimitable Mister Downey Jr !
Tell us about the watch that you wear on the wrist ! It is not trivial…
It is a DB28 Tourbillon, a De Bethune. It is not lighter, as shown. I love his line is futuristic, and as it cannot be felt at the wrist, it has something of the air. It must be said that the case is titanium, and I like that it is manual winding.
And what of your Urwerk ?
Well, she left last year to live another life after an auction. For a good cause…
In your films, you show off the most beautiful watches on the planet, including models by Jaeger-LeCoultre. What is it that draws you to this brand ?
Everyday, I also wear a regular Reverso. What I like in this brand, it is the timelessness of their watches. I know, it is a paradox, timelessness for a watch. Especially when it is expected that it gives you the exact time ! (laughter) In Iron ManI also enjoyed the look of the Bulgari Diagono.
I understand that you were a big collector of watches…
Great, I don’t know. I fathom below 1.80 meter ! (laughter)
I would also like a lot to a Baume & Mercier that belonged to my grandfather.
I’ve discovered your passion in a video. I didn’t know, for example, that Ben Stiller you were given the gift of a watch.
Yes, a Bell & Ross titanium orange (Bell & Ross BR01-94, editor’s note). I was offered after the shooting completely zany of Tropic thunder. Like that, she looks imposing, but in fact it is very light. At the bottom, it hides well its game. I love her look dial of the fighter plane, it requires.
The watch, which has you most excited in the first glance ?
The Patek Philippe Nautilus Moonphase that gave me my wife for my birthday. A beautiful object, a work of art, a technological feat.
The most endearing…
My Rolex Submariner color ” Hulk “. I would also like a lot to a Baume & Mercier that belonged to my grandfather. An artist in his genre. It was a bit of a wheeler-dealer on the edges !
You enjoy playing Sherlock Holmes with his pocket watch or to play Iron Man with a watch e-hyper techno on the wrist ?
Impossible to answer that. It is as if you asked me if I wanted to gouge my left eye or my right eye. I should add that these two characters do not evolve in the same time, and their methods of investigation are completely different. On one side, Sherlock is an analyst gifted with an implacable logic ; on the other, Iron Man is a brilliant brain that needs to the technology. Me, I am situated in the middle.
I would really like to follow a similar path to that of Robert Redford.
You think you share points in common with Iron Man ?
I’m not a” gadget freak “. I am rather fascinated by these men and women who devote their lives to the research and / or development of such or such a technology. Some time ago, I had the opportunity to meet Elon Musk, a man at the base of PayPal, Tesla or SpaceX. Well, I’m sure a guy like him will come out one day a Iron Man in his office study. In the meantime, I would not mind to reverse engineer my watch or my phone to see what’s in there. I trust the manufacturer. This is not the case of Iron Man. This is the kind of guy who can tell you exactly how many transistors or electronic components are in your laptop. Ditto with the mechanism of a watch. Of head, it might even give you the reference of each of its components and tell you where they were manufactured.
What will you do and where do you think you be in thirty years ?
I think I’ll still be on the planet Earth. Even though this is not necessarily the case, I don’t see myself really being the first to go for me to install on another planet. I would like to sincerely follow a similar path to that of Robert Redford, and try to make something that looks like the Sundance Festival. I’d love to, for example, to found an institute that helps launch young talents rather than stay in front of the camera. At the same time, who knows where will the film industry by then ? In any case, I hope that I will always be a part.