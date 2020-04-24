Robert Downey Jr. was once given to Chris Evans a car on the theme of the Avengers

When Robert Downey Jr. decides to offer a gift to someone, it is almost always something awesome. Downey Jr. loves cars, so when he was thinking of the type of gift to give to her co-star of Marvel’s Chris Evans, he was installed on a car.

But this could not be any other car. This was to be a car suited to Captain America. This is why Downey Jr.decided to give Evans a car of $ 275,000 on the theme of the Avengers.

A Chevy Camaro 1967

According to CNBC, Downey Jr. began to probe Evans on the type of car that he likes. Finally, Downey Jr.opted for a Chevy Camaro classic 1967.

That said, just as the Camaro modern Camaro 1967 of opportunity is actually quite affordable. Camaro standard model years can cost approximately $ 25,000. According to CNBC, a Camaro 1967 of opportunity begins at about $20,000.

But of course, since it is Iron Man who gives the gift, Downey Jr. could not simply give Evans a car for 20 000 $. Instead, Downey Jr. a committed team of SpeedKore in Wisconsin to restore and customize the Camaro 1967, reports CNBC.

Not only is this Camaro from 1967 got a brand new engine, a suspension and a compressor, among other improvements, but it has also been customized to be a car suited to Captain America.

The special edition of Steve Rodgers

Downey Jr.made customize the Camaro in 1967 for this to be the perfect gift for Evans, who played Steve Rodgers aka Captain America. For example, the seats of the Camaro in 1967 have been replaced by brand new seats, luxury top of the range with leather upholstery. Not only that, but they have the same color “brown bomber” Steve Rodgers wears in the movies when it is not in the costume of Captain America.

In addition, the steering wheel has been customized to have the shield of Captain America at the center. These customizations, as well as a single-plate indicating that the car is a special edition of Steve Rodgers, all show how Downey Jr.has designed this car to represent all that the character of Evans represents.

For example, it is not a coincidence that Downey Jr.chose an old car as the Camaro, 1967 car base for this customization. In the movies, Captain America is frozen in time for decades. So, when he finally meet Iron Man, Steve Rodgers is in fact considered to be a senior. It is therefore normal that Downey Jr. chose a old car to a so-called old man.

Why it’s worth 275 000 $

Despite the fact that the Camaro 1967 used, it’s not worth $ 20 000 approximately, the new car on the theme of the Avengers, Evans is worth more than 10 times. In fact, any customize is expensive and update much of the rest of the car is even more expensive.

CNBC reports that such things as the new engine, the suspension and the new luxury seats cost 33 000 $ at the start. Then, there are the costs of labor, parts and other materials that raise the value of the car to what it is estimated.

That said, although it is a muscle car restored and customized to 275 000 $, Evans says that when he leads, it is in fact “out of his league”, according to CNBC. This is because, Evans says that his first car was a Mazda Protege.

The Protege was sporting, but it is nowhere as powerful as what a real sports car can do. And with the new engine this Camaro 1967, she became a true sports car. As has been said by Jay Leno, who spoke to Evans his new car on the theme of the Avengers, his new engine gives about 750 horsepower, which makes it one of the cars the most powerful on the road today.