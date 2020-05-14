Robert Downey Jr will produce a series Sweet Tooth

After a first development at Hulu, Sweet Tooth will land finally on Netflix. The comics will be adapted for the platform, and it is Robert Downey Jr. that will be the production of the serial in eight episodes. For the moment, it has no release date.

Netflix hasn’t finished adapting the comics. The firm of Reed Hasting’s going to dip into the catalog of DC Vertigo for his next series. Sweet Tooth will have the right to a series in eight episodes, adapted from the comic book. The production of this first season is entrusted to Robert and Susan Downey, who partner with Warner Bros TV. The series will follow the adventures of young Gus, a child left to himself after the death of his father. Ten years after the mysterious pandemic that has struck the Earth, a new species is born. Half-human half-animal, Gus will embark on a journey to the heart of the United States to learn about its origins. He will meet with in the way Jepperd, a taciturn man in search of a refuge specialist. In France, the series of comic book is published by Urban Comics from 2015. It is on Twitter that Robert Downey Jr. announced the good news.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

To adapt the comics, Netflix trusted Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow). The duo will write, but also to the realization of the eight episodes, an hour each. Side casting, we already know that Christian Convery will be of the party (My Beautiful Boy) and he will be the main character. Nonso Anozie (Zoo) propose Tommy Jepperd, while Adeel Akhtar (Utopia) is announced in the role of Aditya Singh. James Brolin (Mondwestwill be the narrators. For now, Netflix does not give a release date, but the project seems to be on the right track. Remember, Hulu was first to adapt the comics, but after the filming of the pilot, the platform SVOD had abandoned the project. Regardless, we will discover the series on Netflix. Now only remains to see if it will find its audience.