Robert Downey Jr. would have been able to play a different character instead of Iron Man

The scenarios of the casting are numerous throughout history, and there are still interesting things to reveal about the modern classics. In the MCU, many opportunities could exist in specific actors playing super-heroes key. Robert Downey, Jr. is the one that is found at the perfect place at the right time, even if Tony Stark would not be his first choice in retrospect.

It was possible that Downey plays another Avenger if he had had a second option. There was a particular scenario where this could really occur if another actor was considered for Stark / Iron Man.

According to Downey in a recent interview, however, his ultimate choice as a child would have been a super-hero different. The visions of a young Downey playing this character resonate in the mind.

Robert Downey Jr. | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In the alternative universe, maybe that Downey would have made a Hawkeye perfect

Interviewed recently by radio BBC1 and asked which other character in Marvel he would have liked to play, Downey has mentioned Hawkeye. Of course, Jeremy Renner has won this role, with a proposal for a series Disney + which could occur next year.

One of the reasons why Downey would have liked to embody Hawkeye was because of the transformation into the mysterious identity of the super-hero of Ronin. Most of the fans of Marvel are the character of Ronin as intriguing as Iron Man, hence the apparent interest of Downey.

Then again, Downey is playing Tony Stark seemed that the stars were perfectly aligned. Downey seemed to be so simpatico with the role as a part of himself, some of his lines were improvised. Considering that RDJ has made the promotion of the technology of artificial intelligence to help clean up our oceans, in addition to being ultra-rich, many consider it as a Tony Stark in real life.

Anyway, there might be something in our own multiverse, where Tom Cruise has played Tony Stark instead. Yes, Cruise would have been considered.

What it would be like the MCU with Cruise as Stark?

Most seem to consider the possibility that Tom Cruise plays Tony Stark as the destiny is played perfectly. Imagine Cruise playing Iron Man just doesn’t seem as convincing when one thinks in detail.

The other hand, it would be able to make it work, if not may not be making the MCU as successful as Downey has done. Not that Cruise has need of a role anyway, since his films “Mission Impossible” have been almost as good, at least in the action sequences.

From the point of view from the Cruise, he said that his chances of winning the role were not as close as the rumors claim. Then maybe things would have ended up being the same as Cruise was apparently not a favorite.

Try to imagine Cruise as Stark is perhaps not difficult, but to see Downey as Hawkeye would have been able to create a character much more interesting. In the current state of things, Hawkeye is not considered as one of the favorites of all time, that Renner could change in a show is a Disney +.

Downey would be a good Spider-Man in his youth?

Something else that Downey has revealed in the radio interview above was that he was a big fan of Spider-Man when he was younger. It was noted that almost all the boys of his generation were fans, giving every male actor’s dream of playing the super-hero on television or at the cinema.

Such a scenario could have happened to Downey if he were 20 years younger when Sony has started to make its franchise Spider-Man. At the time when the MCU began, Downey was just the age to play Stark in the place.

Imagine Downey playing a Peter Parker in the late teens / early twenties in the 1980s, still deserves that consideration should be given to. The anguish that he would have offered in the role would have been incredible and probably beyond the level of Tom Holland.

In these scenes mentoring between Stark and Parker, maybe Downey is imagined to play the role of Spidey framed by a superior. Almost all the actors in the MCU may have their own version of What If…? going on in their heads.