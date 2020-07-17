Robert Downey Jr., you might as well make his return in the MCU

© The Walt Disney Company – The Avengers: Endgame / Allociné

Robert Downey Jr., it is part of the most emblematic figures of the MCU. But where Iron Man sacrifices himself at the end of The Avengers : Endgamewe knew that we should not review Robert Downey Jr., soon in a Marvel.

Tony Stark is now in the Avengers from the beginning, making Robert Downey Jr., a key player in the MCU. However, after more than 10 years in the warehouse of iron, it seemed almost impossible to review Robert Downey Jr., in the aftermath of the MCU. Although it was said that Robert Downey Jr. could return as Iron Man in a series of Disney+, the project was aborted. Of course, we’ll meet again surely in the movies The Black Widowbut since it’s going to be before the events ofEndgamehas nothing shocking.

However, it may well be that Tony Stark makes his return in Marvel. But, how ? We all know that Iron Man dies at the end of the last Avengers. However, the brothers Russo, directors of’Avengers : Endgamehave confessed not be against the idea of bringing back Tony Stark.

“It depends on the manner in which he had been knocked down. Depends on the narration, but it’s definitely something that should be thought of “, said Anthony Russo, during a podcast ReelBlend.

According to a rumor, Tony Stark must make her return in the MCU. But not as the Man of Iron. Would it be possible that Marvel thinks that Robert Downey Jr., to lend your voice to an AI in Spider-man 3. In fact, Spider-Man is the protégé of Tony Stark, and so it would not be impossible. Especially that the brothers Russo have said that they are in contact with Robert Downey Jr. for a film. Without saying more, except that it would be in “not for long “.