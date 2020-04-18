Robert Eggers describing The Northman, as a massive production

The lighthouse in the last year with its sheer size and scale of production, the writer / director Robert Eggers looks to outdo himself in his next project, the story of the revenge viking the Northman, as he revealed in a recent interview, became his biggest production to date. (Via IndieWire)

In an interview with Film Independent’s Coffee Talk, Egger has revealed that he and his team were one week before the beginning of the production of his third effort behind the camera when it has been closed indefinitely for reasons of health, stating that his distribution and his team were nearly all assembled at Belfast, Ireland.

“There are a very small team that continues to work on things“Said Eggers. “The manufacturers of armor work on armor of the characters. Prostheses are being manufactured. I do my work with the DP [Jarin Blaschke] and the artist of the storyboard. There are things that have to happen. Our manager location constantly checks the locations, some of which are now sets semi-built.“

The writer / director and 36-year-old has revealed that the final film is a production so massive that it had to change its process of preparation, in which it generally creates a “look at the book“Mapping his creative vision by himself, but he has now decided to call in key employees to assist them in finding the appearance of the film, calling it a true” challenge “of the film.

“There are many places in the film, so we were looking constantly for places or réévaluions the places we have found and we build sets out there.“Said Eggers. “We design all of these worlds, let us make these towns, we offer thousands of costumes and accessories, train the horses to do what they will need, design the plans of the films. There is much more to the storyboard. In general, I wrote that the scenes that have visual effects or animals, and waterfalls, things where all the departments must be on the same page for this to work. But this film, there was rarely a scene that is not on a boat, or who don’t have a lot of extras. We scénarisons most of the film, which takes a lot of time and we continue to do that now on this break. “

Installed New Regency, Eggers has brought together a set of stars for the film, including Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård, as well as previous collaborators Willem Dafoe (The lighthouse), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch). Eggers will from a screenplay he co-wrote with the novelist icelandic Sjón.

Co-written by Robert Eggers and Max Eggers, The lighthouse was shot on black paper and white 35 mm with the help of equipment years 20 and 40. Located in 1890 in Nova Scotia, the film follows the story of a lighthouse keeper age named Thomas Wake (Dafoe) who teams up with a younger man named Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) on a remote island and mysterious New England. The lighthouse open in theaters on October 18, to the praise of the critics and was a commercial success, and modest, totaling more than $ 18 million on a budget of $ 4 million, and was nominated for an Oscar for best photography.

