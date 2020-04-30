Robert Herbin, the coach of the great era of Green, passed away

Decidedly 2020 will remain a black year in many areas, and in particular on the side of the figures of the football hexagonal 70’s. After Michel Hidalgo, coach of the Blue (1976/1984) disappeared on the 26th of march last, it was the turn of Robert Herbin to take its final bow on Monday, April 27. The former coach (1972/1983) from the great era of the ASSE (Association Sportive de Saint-Étienne), who was now 81 years old, had been hospitalized at the university hospital of the city Friday, April 24, to serious heart problems. Despite medical assistance and the hundreds of messages of support the sphinx is gone.

The Sphinx for his donation to dodge the media

The sphinx, the nickname that he had assigned a reporter whose name for the coup has not withstood the test of time had been given for his ability to dodge the media, or to make a succinct response punctuated by long silences. In his biography “they call me the Sphinx“ (Ed Robert Laffont), published in 1983, the tactician, was back on the subject, writing : “The nickname of the Sphinx, of which I was decked out not excited not even my curiosity. I discovered the frightening meaning in planchant on a crossword puzzle during my short period of idleness, after my departure from the ASSE. And I read : Monster fabulous that killed the travellers when they did not resolve the riddle that he proposed. And in the second explanation : enigmatic Character, frozen in an attitude of mysterious…“.

The brain of the machine in saint-etienne

The very many supporters

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Anthony Delon : “love of my life”… The soft declaration of her companion Sveva Alviti (PHOTO)

Why the masks cost more expensive in France than in Italy ? (and why are they not free ?)

Lea Michele : star of Glee is pregnant with her first child !

Unusual ! Halle Berry uses her 6 year old son to do sports during the containment

The games in Tokyo could be cancelled if the pandemic is not brought under control in 2021

“data-reactid=”25″>Anthony Delon : “love of my life”… The soft declaration of her companion Sveva Alviti (PHOTO)

Why the masks cost more expensive in France than in Italy ? (and why are they not free ?)

Lea Michele : star of Glee is pregnant with her first child !

Unusual ! Halle Berry uses her 6 year old son to do sports during the containment

The games in Tokyo could be cancelled if the pandemic is not brought under control in 2021