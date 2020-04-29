Robert Pattinson : according to the theory of the Golden Number, the most beautiful man of the world, it is him !

After you have created a ranking of the most beautiful women in the world, the british doctor Julian De Silva attacked the men. A classification with a few surprises…

Dr. Julian De Silva has struck again ! Last October, the cosmetic surgeon in london had established a ranking of the most beautiful women in the world, based already on the theory of ancient of the Golden ratio of beauty is also known under the term “divine proportion”. It was theorized in ancient Greece, it has been used in the Renaissance by painters and sculptors who used it for their creations. And it is, therefore, thee face of Bella Hadid a symmetry is almost absolute which, according to the british surgeon, approached more to the ideal in the ancient times. At his heels, Beyoncé and Amber Heard.

And the winners are…

The surgeon has decided to do it again, focusing this time on the men. And if the result may seem surprising, it is according to Julian Silva’s scientifically irrefutable. The shadowy vampire from Twilight, Robert Pattinson would be first of the ranking :” It was in the Top 5 in almost all categories, his face is a classicism, remarkable and his jaw is impeccably drawn. His only fault this is her lips are a bit too thin and flat “. With a score of at 92.15% compatibility with the Greek ideal, the ex of Kristen Stewart can boast of putting the carpet men the most attractive feature of the planet. Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney go up on the podium just behind the very sexy Henry Cavill, who does his second that the score was terrible done in terms of spacing of its eyes. He will appreciate it. Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling complement the list, which leaves us still puzzled : he feels the block Keanu Reeves ?

In the meantime the lovers that the question of the Golden Number fascinates can always dream a baby fruit of the love Bella and Robert. With such a genetic heritage, station in the eyes !