Robert Pattinson almost lost his role of “Batman” before his hearing

The rumors have almost killed the role.

We have known for some time now that Robert Pattinson is the new man to play the role of Batman in the upcoming adaptation performed by Matt Reeves. The actor of 33-year-old had already spoken of his role in the film and his hopes not to see his ratings as an actor to become as great as his character from Twilight. Although this is something he clearly can not control, Robert has now opened up to Time Out on the rumor of his role of Batman before it was even officially confirmed.

According to Robert, when the news reached the media, he “did not even audition.” still. “It’s just nerve-wracking because I was very excited about it and you think: really, is this how I will lose this role? He added: “everyone was like: is this true, is this true?”, He said. “And this was not true at the time, I didn’t get the job. It was quite terrifying. “

In regard to the life after the film, Robert has recently explained how he’d turn to the “porn art and essay” if the film broke down completely. “I remember already what it is to speak of a film where there is a wait. Every time you say something, people say” Argh! Idiot! ” Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet! But there is no more severe criticism than myself, so I don’t have to worry about someone else, “ he said.

