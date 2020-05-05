Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart : why the couple hid their relationship during Twilight

They were one of the couples more media in the planet for several years. Back on the secret love affair between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

This is onlyin 2012, their relationship has been made official… And not in the best conditions. Kristen Stewart had been photographed in the process of tricking Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders. The actress was then excused and was recognized to be in a relationship with his partner from Twilight. The couple did not survive the deception… But why had they refused to show it to the world ? Kristen Stewart was back on this choice in the columns ofHarper’s Bazaar 2019.“When we were together with Rob, we didn’t know how to do it, there was no example. It has taken us so many things that we wanted to control at least one and said : ‘No, we do not speak never, never, because it belongs to us'”, had confided the actress. The couple was at the time widely covered due to the success disproportionate to the Twilight saga, which began in 2008.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson : breaking all also media

The deception of Kristen Stewart was just as hyped and the couple’s private life, spreading on the public square. According to a close, Robert Pattinson had become completely paranoid : “Everything is gone through when Kristen Stewart has cheated. He could not let go of the case and did not stop him making remarks of the kind : ‘How is it that I can know you were there ? As is I know if you tell the truth ? What hast thou also lied ?’ It consumed them really”.

Result, the couple will separate. Since then, they remake their lives each on their side. Robert Pattinson has long been with FKA Twigs, and would today be in a relationship with ex Bradley Cooper, Suki Waterhouse. As for Kristen Stewart, she affirmed her bisexuality on several occasions. She is in a relationship for almost a year with Dylan Meyer.

