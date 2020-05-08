Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse engaged ? Their last exit casts doubt

Failing to have the confirmation of an upcoming wedding, Robert Pattinson, 33, has taken a new step from the end of the year holidays in the family of his girlfriend in west London. “Suki and Robert have a good influence on the other, that is why he has spent Christmas with the Waterhouse, said a friend of the family Daily Mail. Suki encourages her to be more relaxed and Robert’s help to keep the feet on the ground when she is anxious.” As a Christmas gift, Robert Pattinson would have spoiled his girlfriend by offering her a trip in Iceland. Unless this is for his birthday, as the young English woman is going to celebrate its 28th birthday on January 5.

Before his romance with Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson has been in a relationship with Kristen Stewart between 2009 and 2013. The actor of the King (on Netflix) was then frequented by the singer FKA Twigs between 2014 and 2017. Suki Waterhouse has seen an idyll hyped with Bradley Cooper between 2013 and 2015.