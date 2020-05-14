Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse prove that their couple is still as strong

Vantagenews / BACKGRID
The relationship between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stands the test of time.
When the pair of stars was seen kissing in public in July 2018, all signs indicated that it was a love holiday. At the time, a source had revealed to E! News that bob “was looking for nothing serious”, especially after his recent separation with his girlfriend, FKA twigs. But a year has passed, and it seems that the romance turned into a lasting relationship.
Suki and Robert are now living together in London, where the duo is seen from time to time in the course of romantic walks. But, often, their work takes them away from one another. But as a source previously said to E! News, the couple always makes sure to give time to another even during work.
And much to the chagrin of fans, that’s about all we know about their love story. Because as serious as it is, the two stars are not the kind to give details about this.
As had already been explained to Robert, in a previous interview, he believes that revealing the intimate details of his love life “devalues” the relationship. “If a stranger in the street to you and asked you questions about your romantic relationship, you would find it very rude,” said the actor Remember Me. “If you put up a barrier, it ends better. I don’t understand how people can walk in the street holding by the hand, as all the world, and that a hundred people you take in picture. The separation between the time when you are in representation and the one where you’re not going to disappear, and we become all crazy.”
And Suki sharing surely this opinion. The beautiful blonde was previously in a relationship with the very discreet Bradley Coopera topic of discussion that she was “boring”. In 2013, she said : “I’m not the kind of girl who love to talk about their little friends. All I could say would sound strange. But the truth is that if I start talking to him, I will not be able probably more to stop me. And I don’t really want to talk to him, you understand ?”
It fits !