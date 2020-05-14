Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse prove that their couple is still as strong

The relationship between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stands the test of time.

When the pair of stars was seen kissing in public in July 2018, all signs indicated that it was a love holiday. At the time, a source had revealed to E! News that bob “was looking for nothing serious”, especially after his recent separation with his girlfriend, FKA twigs. But a year has passed, and it seems that the romance turned into a lasting relationship.

Suki and Robert are now living together in London, where the duo is seen from time to time in the course of romantic walks. But, often, their work takes them away from one another. But as a source previously said to E! News, the couple always makes sure to give time to another even during work.

And much to the chagrin of fans, that’s about all we know about their love story. Because as serious as it is, the two stars are not the kind to give details about this.