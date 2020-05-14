Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are floundering in the madness

VIDEO – In the first images of the second film by Robert Eggers, the actors play the guardians of a lighthouse isolated on an island off the north-eastern United States. Plagued by the isolation and drinking, the two friends glide slowly towards insanity.

There’s enough to go crazy. Stay locked up in a lighthouse with Willem Dafoe. What did Robert Pattinson to deserve such punishment? In The Lighthousethe second long-feature film by Robert Eggers (The Witch), the vampire of Twilight gets stuck in a lighthouse on an island off the north-eastern United States at the end of the Nineteenth century with the interpreter of Christ by Scorsese. The first images from the film, presented at the Quinzaine des réalisateurs in Cannes, come to be shared by the production company A24.

Plagued by loneliness, with alcohol as the only source of comfort, the duo of guards will slowly sink into insanity. A pitch worthy ofa song by progressive rock of the 1970s. The gloom of their daily lives is highlighted by the repetition of the phrase “Why’d you spill your beans” (“Why have you spilled your beans” in French), delivered by Willem Dafoe in the trailer to the atmosphere, is worrisome.

A tale of horror in the Hitchcock

According to the statements of the american actor to Variety the second feature film from the director of The Witch is not a horror film per se, but rather a story of horror “in the vein of Hitchcock films”.

Presented on the Croisette in may, this production A24, the distribution company and production to the origin of the most successful independent film of american in recent years as Spring Breakers, Lady Bird or Under The Silver Lake – had won the FIPRESCI prize of the international critics of the Fortnight. The light of The Lighthouse will inform the meeting of the Atlantic on October 18. For the moment, no release date, French has not been announced.