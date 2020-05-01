Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe trapped in a lighthouse…

The Lighthousereleased at the end of the year is a film with a completely atypical, black and white, with two great actors of two different generations, Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. The director thirty-year-old, Robert Eggers, had to be signed in 2015 The Witch. A film genre, also.

Robert Pattinson :“It is a story strange. In the scenario, there were a lot of items really dark, but there were also very funny. Everything is pushed to the extreme, a bit like a burlesque comedy”.

At the end of the Nineteenth century, two lighthouse keepers, who finds himself isolated from the rest of the world and will have to co-exist on a mysterious island off the Coast of Nova scotia in Canada…

Extreme conditions in which the two actors have learned to know…

Willem Dafoe :“I’ve finally learned to know Robert that after finishing the movie because the conditions were so difficult that we now see that for the shoot, there was not a lot of repetition or outputs because the weather was so brutal and we were really in the middle of nowhere“.

The Lighthouse is nominated for an academy award for the best photography.