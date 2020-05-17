Robert Pattinson as Batman : he has made a choice that will do a lot to talk about !

It’s official since a few months already : Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman by director Matt Reeves. An important role for the one who made a name playing a vampire in the saga for teens “Twilight”.

A shoot messed up

Whilst filming the new “Batman” was just starting in London, he had to be stopped by the containment set up to fight against the coronavirus. A break that Robert Pattinson, confined to London, does not appear to regret, as he has explained to the magazine “GQ” during an interview. Even if the coaching staff has left him exercises and equipment to train and especially to develop his physique in order to stick to the imposing stature of Batman, Robert Pattinson prefers to visibly have a good time with his girlfriend model Suki Waterhouse, walk the streets and eat a little of what passes through the hands.

The physical ? Very little for him ! He said in the same interview that he had a concern with this obligation to build up muscles and have a crisp appearance for a role : “Doing too much strength training, it’s problematic for me (…) In the 70s, nobody did that. Even James Dean was not hyper muscled, and it has been for him. By training you too, you’re part of the problem.”

Remains to be seen whether the production of the film will be of the same opinion…