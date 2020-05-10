Robert Pattinson believes that Batman is not really a hero

Intended for June 2021the film The Batman directed by Matt Reeves done already a lot of talk about . While the developer will soon announce the actor who played the penguin, it is his main actor, Robert Pattinson future interpreter Bruce Wayne, who has gone out in the media noticed .

Interviewed by the New York Times on his career, the actor is also back on his vision of the characterbut also his interest in the role. While the journalist décrivaitBatman as a hero, Robert Pattinson has taken to make things clear .

“Batman is not a hero, to tell the truth . It is a character complicated . I don’t think I will be able to play a ‘real’ hero – there must always be something that is not going to . I think it is because one of my eyes is smaller than the other . “

Already criticized even before he donned the black suit, let’s hope that this interview will not play new tower Robert Pattinson .