Robert Pattinson between light and shadow in the trailer for Lighthouse – Actus Ciné

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are the only protagonists of the trailer for “The Lighthouse”, a new horror movie produced by A24 and directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”).

Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe and a lighthouse ! This is the principle of The Lighthouse, shot in square format and in black and white by Robert Eggers. The trailer, hypnotic, punctuated by a song of a sailor, the plot much more than it reveals really the scenario of the film. One simply knows that the action takes place in 1890 in New-Scotland, and proposes the encounter between Thomas (Dafoe) and Ephraim (Pattinson). Selected at the directors ‘ Fortnight last may in Cannes, The Lighthouse received the international critic’s prize.

Former chief costumer of horror films with small budgets or short films, Robert Eggers, 36, has already signed feature film horror The Witch, revealing at the same time the actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The film earned its director an award of Best director at Sundance.

The Lighthouse there was not yet a French distributor but is in selection at the Toronto festival.