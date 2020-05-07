Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz… A casting of 5 stars

The project The Batman Matt Reeves finally has its main cast in full. With the confirmation of Colin Farrell in the role of the aristocrat evil of Gotham The Penguin, we have the team that will bring this new project with a Bruce Wayne that is younger than ever, played by Robert Pattinson.

The large family of franchises, giant of the fantasy at the cinema (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts or The Lord of the rings) seems to be held on The Batman. In addition Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight), The Batman will be part of his team Zoë Kravitz (The Crimes of Grindelwald, Big Little Lies) in the role of Catwoman, Colin Farrell (Fantastic Animals, Dumbo, True Detective) in the one of the Penguin or even Andy Serkisthe unforgettable Gollum in the trilogy of Peter Jackson who will be playing the butler Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman had found his first super-villain in October. The Hollywood Reporterthe actor Paul Dano (Prisoners, Little Miss Sunshine) has been hired to play The riddler. His real name is Edward Nashton become Edward Nigma, The riddler has made his first appearance in comics in 1948, and became popular with fans, thanks to the provision of Frank Gorshin in the series Batman with Adam West. The public has also been seen with Jim Carrey in Batman Forever and Cory Michael Smith in the series Gotham.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will play James Gordon. The actor takes over from Gary Oldman, who played the commissioner in the trilogy of Nolan, and J. K. Simmons in Justice League Joss Whedon, not to mention Pat Hingle in Batman of Tim Burton. If there is no official date yet for the shooting The Batmanthe film is already scheduled for June 25, 2021 in the United States.

