Robert Pattinson confined : the new Batman is not in a hurry to get out of the house

UNUSUAL – He had just started the filming of “The Batman” in London as the pandemic of sars coronavirus has crippled the planet. Confined in an apartment rented by the production, Robert Pattinson tells his life in the latest issue of “GQ”. And obviously, he is not quite ready to return to the path of the trays.

It is one of the comedians to the most popular of his generation. Become a star at the age of 23 thanks to the role of the vampire Edward Cullen in the saga for teens “Twilight”, Robert Pattinson was specialized in recent years in the roles, borderline, the “Cosmopolis” by David Cronenberg’s recent “The Ligthouse” by Robert Eggers. So that when, in may last year, director Matt Reeves has entrusted to him the difficult task of succeeding Ben Affleck in the costume of Batman, his fans seemed to be split between excitement and disbelief. The shooting of this new version of the adventures of the avenger of Gotham simply called “The Batman” began last January in London, before the coronavirus vienna to cripple the production of this blockbuster expensive. Like the rest of the team, the british actor, who just turned 34-year-old has found himself confined from one day to the next day, an experience he recounts with his sense of humour so special in a series of interviews published in the magazine “GQ”.

I went for a walk in the park the other day. I was terrified at the idea of making me stop– Robert Pattinson in “GQ”

It is in a london flat rented on Airbnb by Warner that Robert Pattinson is currently living in the company of his girlfriend, model Suki Waterhouse. A young couple that lives on love and fresh water, or nearly so, the production of the film, ensuring that its valuable feature keeps the line by making him deliver diet meals. “I eat oatmeal with vanilla and protein powder. I mix just. It also happens to me to open a tin of tuna and sway of Tabasco in it.” Friends of gastronomy, good evening. Related Post: Streaming: Robert Downey Jr. going from Marvel to DC Comics - News Entertainment: Television Physically, the beautiful kid has but too. The personal trainer hired by the studio gave him a ball orientation, and a weight by making him promise to practice. Not won… “Doing too much strength training, it is a problem for me”protest there. “In the 1970s, nobody did that. Even James Dean was not hyper sharpened.” Robert Pattinson took the opportunity to reveal an anecdote about the filming of Twilight : “The only time they have asked me to remove my t-shirt, I was immediately asked to put it back !”.

From a psychological point of view, Robert Pattinson admits to not be too off the beaten track, he who took the habit to live a life free of paparazzi since their romance hyper hyped with Kristen Stewart. “I immediately lost any notion of time”admits the actor. “A lot of people me the blame. I sometimes have the impression that a thing which took place two years ago took place last week. It is a trait of my personality which attracts me a lot of blame”, “he adds, revealing that three of his friends have called it… to remind him of the call. Like millions of other people on the planet, Robert Pattinson appears to have gotten so used to the containment, he admits to dreading the return to the life before. “I went for a walk in the park the other day”, he said. “I was terrified at the idea of making me stop. I know that one has the right to run. But the terror that I feel is rather extreme.” Not terrible when one is supposed to interpret one of the superheroes in the most mythical of the history of the pop culture, no ? If the shooting goes in the course of the summer, and if its star agrees to leave her home, “The Batman” should be out on October 1, 2021 in the United States. Related Post: Pride Cross Blue: Robert Dante Siboldi, Jesus Corona and Sebastian Jury held the day of the goalkeeper

Jerome Vermelin

