Robert Pattinson crowned “most handsome man in the world” thanks to the golden number

This is a verdict without appeal which will finally decide on the clubs fans… According to a study published by the Center of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, based in London and headed by Dr. Julian De Silva, the face, the most perfect of the stars of the moment would be that of Robert Pattinson, who is made known in the famous series of films Twilight at the end of the 2000s. Information reported by the british press, which explains that the actor of 33 years, reached the figure of at 92.15 % on the scale of the ” Golden Ratio “, is the famous golden number, based on mathematical calculations and geometrical accurate that would define an ideal proportion in nature such as in the arts, painting, architecture and even music.

The center has examined several celebrities on the planet, measuring the shape of the face, position of eyes and ears, the length of the forehead and nose, shape of lips, etc., And the scientific calculations have placed the british actor, in the top of the list. “It was in the top five for almost all the categories because it has the features if the classic and a wonderful jaw chiselled, said Dr Julian De Silva to the Sun. His only score below average was for her lips which are a little thin and flat. “

Also read Robert Pattinson : “I’d like to play in a comedy “

The ” damage caused by nature “

Pattinson is very closely followed by actor Henry Cavill (the heroes of the series The Witcher on Netflix), which earned a score of 91,64 %, and then Bradley Cooper and the inevitable Brad Pitt, always brave despite his 56 years, which is less the case for George Clooney (89,91 %) who arrived in head at the last study so that it tumbles down to the fifth place this year, because of “the damage caused by nature over the last three years,” says the cosmetic surgeon Of Silva. “It is still a very handsome man, but his face has lost volume and, inevitably, his eyes caved in. But the fact that it is always in the top five when he was almost 60 years old is remarkable… ” makes up for the specialist. “These new techniques of digital mapping allows us to solve the mystery of what makes people beautiful,” he continues. This technology is also useful in terms of cosmetic surgery. “And forget to clarify that the beauty remains, especially related to the subjectivity of the gaze of the other, a criterion that no equation can ever calculate, thank God.

Not sure in any case that Robert Pattinson is happy to be in this ranking, to him who has done everything to break its image of fop after the incredible success of Twilight. A time complicated, where it was fleeing the paparazzi, played a game of darts on their posters, having a lot of trouble accepting his image of sex symbol… A label that has pushed him to a change of register, working a long time for independent film in history to take a little bit of relief, before returning to Hollywood, since it will assume the role of Batman in the next film Matt Reeves, scheduled for 2021.

Also read All what we know of the movie “the Batman” with Robert Pattinson