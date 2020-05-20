Robert Pattinson doesn’t want to train for The Batman

I think if you do sport all the time, you’re part of the problem, writes the British, speaking of the other actors in the interview. “You create a precedent. Nobody doing that in the 70’s. Even James Dean, it was not particularly sculpted “says-it.

As a reminder, The Batman of Matt Reeves, will be released in 2021, with also Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano as a Mystery Man and Colin Farrell played the Penguin

https://www.lavoixdunord.fr/754352/article/2020-05-18/confine-robert-pattinson-refuse-de-faire-du-sport-pour-interpreter-batman