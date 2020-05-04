Robert Pattinson explains why he accepted the role

Robert Pattinson explains why Batman is the super-hero perfect for him to embody.

Robert Pattinson es currently on the shooting of the film The Batman in which he played the lead role. The actor is aware that this role is iconic, and he knows he has the pressure. This film is a big bet for him, but Pattinson thinks that Batman is a good superhero for him.

In an interview with EW, he said : “There has always been something that appealed to me about this. I have the impression that there is, somehow, outside the domain of this kind of [blockbuster], “ he explains.

According to him, films Batman stand out from other films of the genre : “The films of Batman have always attracted very good directors and have been played by very good actors. It has a legacy and a lineage that I never seemed to be for the money. “

It is not wrong, several filmmakers and actors with talent have to dive into the world of Batman before him. Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale have offered a good version with their trilogy Dark Knight and the films of Tim Burton have also made an interesting look. We’re waiting to see what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson offer to the franchise.

Robert Pattinson plays the title role, Colin Farrell will be the villain iconic Penguin, Andy Serkis will be the faithful butler of Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano will be Riddler and Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman. Note also that John Turturro will be Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard will also be in the film in an unknown role.

The film’s director, Matt Reeves, has worked to bring together an impressive creative team behind the scenes. He hired Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as director of photography and composer oscar-winning Michael Giacchino.

The shooting of the film is currently taking place in the United Kingdom.

The Batman will be released in June 2021.

Source : EW Credit / ©Kimberly White/Getty Images