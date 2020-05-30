Robert Pattinson explains why he wanted the role

Expected in June of 2021, “The Batman” will stage Robert Pattinson in the famous costume of the vigilante. The actor, in recent years become an icon of independent cinema, has explained why he wanted this role, and why the movie Batman is different from other films of super-heroes.

When it was announced in the title role in the upcoming film The Batmanthe public and fans have been surprised, or even opposed to this choice actually surprising. But after the experience with Ben Affleck, who has not been conclusive, anything was possible, and the choice of Robert Pattinson not more incongruous than another. Rather, it is in the light of his filmography, and particularly its last years, the choice of Robert Pattinson arrested. After he became a star with the saga Twilight, the actor is indeed involved in auteur films, independent productions of various kinds, and altering its image as a teen hunk and increasing a high level of credibility arty.

Robert Pattinson, a choice is actually very logical

In reality, nothing more logic to this order of things. Batman is the least “super-hero” super-hero, because he has no supernatural powers, and because its treatment in film is more black as for the other characters of DC or Marvel. Where the quality and the personality of the filmmakers involved, and the same for the actors who slip under the mask and cape are black. Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, and Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder for the crossover Justice League. And soon Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson explains it himself in an interview given to Entertainment Weekly.

There has always been something about Batman that attracted me. I have the impression that, somehow, he exists outside of his category of “blockbuster”. The Batman movies have always attracted very good directors, and have had very good actors in it. There is a legacy and a lineage that mean that I never appeared as a simple machine to cash.

You could almost read in the words of the actor The Lighthouse a disavowal of the other productions super-heroic, in a vein “scorsesienne” : blockbusters with no soul, designed to detonate the box office. We will not go that far, but it seems that the actor is in the movie of Batman a unique identity. We are confident to enhance the beauty of this identity, and participate in writing, after the very nice trilogy of Nolan, the great history of Batman.