Robert Pattinson happy in the judgment of the filming of The Batman !

Robert Pattinson relieved that the filming of The Batman at the bus stop ! MCE TV gives you more details.

For those who don’t know, the actor Robert Pattinson as it is found in the Twilight saga is the new face of Batman. In fact, before the start of the health crisis, the production was launched in the filming of the movie.

Robert Pattinson also plays in the movie Tenet. Moreover, as you explained in another article, the actor has not all-inclusive the scenario of the film !

But let’s stay focused on The Batman. With the spread of coronavirus and all of the measures taken by the governments, the film industry is at a standstill since a few months.

This is also the case of the film the Batman. But it seems that the young actor is finalement glad to get a break sets.

Robert Pattinson: a well-deserved break

Just before embarking in the shooting of the film The Batman, Robbert Pattinson scoured the Tenet. The production has had to suspend the shooting of the first film.

Moreover, before the beginning of the health crisis, they have not been filmed that 25% of the film. The production has had to shift the release date of the movie to October 2021.

The shooting of the film Tenet has been completed before the arrival of the coronavirus. It is also one of the only film to be released on the announced date, the 17th of July.

However, as the containment is still in place in some large cities, it may be that this date is also shifted. In an interview for Total Film, Robert Pattinson then confessed that he was rather glad of a little break.

“We had found a good rhythm so it is a pity to take a break. But once again it is a great film and I think that finally, it is not that bad“. explains the young man.

The actor also explained that he felt exhausted by the shooting and that he was glad to be able to rest a little bit. It is hoped that filming will resume soon, because we looking forward to see The Batman !

