Robert Pattinson has landed the role of Batman on the first day of filming of the Tenet

The british actor worked with Christopher Nolan, the director to the commands of the trilogy, The Dark Knight, when he learned of the news.

A happy coincidence. Robert Pattinson, who will play for the first time on screen the Dark Knight in The Batman of Matt Reevesis income on an anecdote famous in the columns of Total Films. The actor’s 34-year-old said he had learned that he had won the role of Bruce Wayne during the first day of filming Tenetthe spy thriller in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan, which is none other than the director of the trilogy, acclaimed The Dark Knightdedicated to the man bat.

“It was the morning of the first day of shooting, recalls Robert Pattinson. It was crazy. It was a weekend of very, very intense. A mad way to start the shooting of the film Chris (Christopher Nolan). It seems to me that I was doing a little test for the movie the Saturday before the shooting.”

Having just completed the filming of Tenetthe british actor found in Harry Potter and the goblet of fire had to travel to the Uk to start the The Batman. After a few weeks of filming, the production had to be halted because of the outbreak of covid-19. “We took a good pace, so it was strange to cut us off in our tracks, he says. But, again, this is a film that is hard. I mean, of course it is Batman, so that’s cool. But I went directly from the film, Nolan to it. Have a little time off is not the worst thing in the world. But I hope that everything is back in order sooner rather than later.”

It may well be that the production needs to be reinvigorated in the coming weeks, knowing that the United Kingdom has authorized the resumption of filming of movies and series in high-budget as early as July on its soil. A date for the moment the interim, which will obviously depend on the evolution of the health crisis.

The Batman is expected in cinemas on the 29th of September 2021.