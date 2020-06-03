Robert Pattinson has not understood the film in which he played

It is known that the films of Christopher Nolan can sometimes be complex to understand. But it may happen that the plot is obscure even for the main actor. This is what happened to Robert Pattinson.

It holds one of the leading roles in the new film from Christopher Nolan, ” Tenet “. A feature film that we will be able to discover on the 17th of July next, for little as the situation can allow.

But, hang in there, the plot seems to be particularly complicated. “There have been months where I said to myself: Honestly, I don’t even know if I understand vaguely what’s happening,”said Robert Pattinson at the magazine Esquire.

“In the last day, I asked a question to my colleague, John David Washington about what was happening in a scene. And I was wrong about the character. It is as if I said to myself: “Have you thought of that all this time? “

Therefore, it is not because you are participating in the filming that the one necessarily involves the scenario.

“It is a film that is incredibly complicated, as all the films of Chris. It is necessary to look at them when they are completely finished, and after three or four montages in order to understand their true meaning “.

We will be doing in the near future an idea when the cinema will be able to reopen their doors.