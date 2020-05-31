Robert Pattinson has not understood the film “Tenet” !

Robert Pattinson had not understood everything in the movie Tenet. He had to get help to understand all the tricks of the film.

The films of Christopher Nolan are not always easy to understand. And with Tenet that would not change. Even Robert Pattinson was not well understood the scenario and the issues. A blur of artistic intrigue !

This movie will play once again with the time. After Inception here is Tenet. The plot ? Inverser the short time to prevent a third World War. An issue that may be quite complex.

Robert Pattinson has spoken to Esquire. ” It is a film that is incredibly complicated as all the films of Chris. I mean it is necessary to look at three or four times once everything is finished to really understand the meaning of it. “

A film that looks even a lot of hidden messages. Christopher Nolan never does of a superficial film, so it had to be well to be expected ! The film should come out on the 16th of July in France if all goes well !

Tenet : a film complicated for Robert Pattinson

The actor of Twilight confided, also the underside of the filming of the Tenet. ” When we play in the films of Chris, for months I said to myself : honestly I’m not even sure I understand vaguely what is happening ! “

Robert Pattinson was so totally lost throughout the shoot ! Not very surprising, since Christopher Nolan loves the spontaneity for the actors. Then the actor asks a question the last day of the shooting.

” I asked a question the last day about what will happen in the scene and it was just a bad interpretation of the character. “Robert Pattinson is so totally lost on the end of the film to which he was not expecting.

In short, lots of mystery around this movie of Christopher Nolan. If you want to see the trailer it is through here. In any case we look forward to being able to see it on the big screen when the cinema will be reopened.

