Robert Pattinson has not understood the story about the shooting

Turn to Christopher Nolan seems to be an experience quite atypical for the actors. Robert Pattinson is one of the headliners of its next feature film, “Tenet”. The filming was a headache for him since he did not understand much of what was going on.

Too much complexity kills-does it have complexity? The poor Robert Pattinson must have an opinion on the matter because he has turned the long-awaited Tenet Christopher Nolan without understanding anything that it was to play. The director British enjoys true freedom for the blockbuster atypical in Hollywood and it does not necessarily have to be the work of his team. Robert Pattinson, however, has an important place in the scenario but it did not prevent it from being installed in a constant position of uncertainty. This is not without recalling what was said by Michael Caine about Tenet and admits that he knew nothing about the film and that he had not had access only to the pages of the timeline in which he was involved.

Misunderstanding reigns on the set of Tenet

During an interview in Esquire Robert Pattinson has recounted his experience :

It is a film that is incredibly complicated as all the films of Chris. When you do, I mean, there are months where I said to myself: “do I… ? I currently have, honestly, no idea what’s going on.

He then explains that his friend John David Washington, holder of the first role, did not know more than him on what they were doing. But none of the two dared not speak to the other, as a kind of tacit agreement. Up to that the topic be put on the table, and Robert Pattinson has figured out that he was not the only one to understand nothing.

The spectators as the press are also in a state of incomprehension. The trailers show a plot that looks very wide, with a global reach, but does not explain clearly the ins and outs of the concept. There is no doubt that the surprise will be total once in the halls as was the case with Inception when it was released. Also, on this subject, Leonardo DiCaprio had confessed not to have understood anything at the end of the film. Proof that working with Christopher Nolan pushes you into your entrenchments, that you’re a huge star or not.

Tenet should normally arrive this summer, but the reopening of the us theatrical will be the determining factor to know if the date scheduled for the end of July will be maintained. It is hoped that we will be able to discover it in time, because our rooms will be operational as soon as June 22.