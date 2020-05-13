Robert Pattinson has tried the Bat-suit

A feeling of power is indescribable. Before knowing that he would have the role, Robert Pattinson flew to Las Vegas to try out the Bat-suit designed to be worn in the film The Batman of Matt Reeves. In a long interview with the american media Variety, the star described the moment particularly strong.

“This is probably the thing the most incredible I’ve done the cinema,” says the actor Twilight. “I’ve tried it[the[leBat-costume, editor’s note]and I remember to have said to Matt [Reeves, ndlr] : ‘it feels quite transformed’. (…) It feels powerful, immediately”.

This new “shell” was not yet not easy to tame. “This is pretty stunning, it is particularly difficult to get into, therefore, the ritual to achieve this is quite humiliating. You have 5 people trying to push you into it. Once you’re there, we said ‘yes, I feel safe, even if someone squeezed my buttocks to get into it'”.

Robert Pattinson then had to adapt its movements to the latex suit : “You try to find a way to balance, and a way to bring something new without scaring people. It should be work the boundaries of the suit”. Five days after the fitting, he was on the set of the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan, Tenet. The actor of 33 years was told that he was chosen to portray Batman in the face Nicholas Hoult (Skins, Tolkien, X-Men Dark Phoenix).

He really wanted the role of Batman

The choice of Robert Pattinson to embody Batman was not a foregone conclusion, far from it. In his interview for Varietythe comedian tells the story of a leak, which has deeply pissed off : he had even not past the audition for the role that the press announced that he had been chosen. “I was furious. They were all excited and everyone was panicking in my team. I kind of thought that it had done all freak out”, he confided, before learning that he had been chosen.

This role is costly to the actor. When he was little, the only suit he had was that of Batman. If he refuses to tell where he was, he says gladly that he “had this role in mind for a long time”. He was particularly “obsessed” with the Batman of Tim Burton. When he heard that Matt Reeves (the director) was working on a screenplay about the early years of Batman, he has all done for the meet. He was harassed, without receiving any response. Then, he read the script in Cannes and everything is quickly fading.



The Batman will be filming this winter, and will be released in cinemas in June 2021.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

