Robert Pattinson : how the actor was almost burn his kitchen during the confinement

Known worldwide thanks to his interpretation of Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, Robert Pattinson is anything but a good cook ! In an interview with the magazine GQ, the star revealed how she almost burned his kitchen by preparing… pasta !

Confined to London with his girlfriend, actress british Suki Waterhouse, the former star of the saga Twilight has stopped all its projects in order to comply with the rules of containment. While the latter has been extended until the month of June in the Uk, Robert Pattinson revealed to the magazine GQ it was during this forced outage, and in particular, what he ate : “Yesterday, I was doing research on Google, I’ve been on YouTube to see how to cook pasta in the microwave. Put them in a bowl and place it in the microwave. Here’s how to cook pasta in the microwave. It is really easy, it is quite shocking. But who would have thought that it also make them disgusting ?“

The british actor, 33-year-old has subsequently explained that he would like to open a fast food business dedicated to pasta, called Piccolini Cuscino ! However, its recipe is far from to be edible, and even less to be marketed… To make pasta in his own way, Robert Pattinson has used the following ingredients : pasta, cornflakes, sugar, cheese and sauce ! After you have cooked the pasta in the microwave, the star has put a huge amount of sugar and cheese on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil in order to get “a crust of sugar.“However, it is by tracing the initials of his future business that he immediately burned using a lighter that he almost burn his kitchen ! Once the tinfoil in the microwave, the latter crackled and threw sparks.

Robert Pattinson’s soon to be chief five-star ?

This does not hold, Robert Pattinson has proposed to the conservator Lele Massimini to do business with him. For GQhe says : “I explained to him my business plan and his facial expression did not move. There was nothing encouraging, no sign of her. It has me a little discouraged.“The one who will interpret Batman in the next film Matt Reeves was then qualified : “I’m on a special diet for Batman. Thank god. I don’t know how I would do it differently. But apart from that, I can survive. I have the oat flour, protein powder and vanilla. I just have to mix everything. It is extremely easy.“This is not won…

