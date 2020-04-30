Robert Pattinson: “I like perversity, I don’t care what people think” News | Ents & the Arts

Robert Pattinson has made a name in the deductibles for teenagers Harry Potter and Twilight, but her last Oscar-nominated film – The Lighthouse – is most rated X.

He tells Sky News: “there was a time when there was a shot where the lighthouse was literally a phallus. When I saw it, I didn’t even know what it was. They have cut.”

He jokes by saying that the member in question belonged perhaps to the film’s director, Robert Eggers.

The film tells the tale of two lighthouse keepers victorian – Thomas Wake (played by Willem Dafoe), and Ephraim Winslow (played by Pattinson) – who find themselves thrown together on a rocky outcrop off the coast of North America in 1890.

Eggers was inspired to make the film after reading a tragedy of real life in 1801, where two lighthouse keepers welsh were left stranded during a storm, which has left one person dead and a madman.

Although The Lighthouse does not tell their story, Eggers has used it as the starting point for the film.

Describing this as a study of identity, Eggers has joked: “Nothing good can happen when two men are left alone in a phallus giant.”

As his co-star, Pattinson says that Eggers was a man with whom he wanted to work.

Image:

Pattinson has been asked to curb some of his antics on the board. Pic. Universal



“I thought it was very original. I had read a lot of scripts at the time and it stood out really. I still wanted to work with Robert, I loved her very much and I love The Witch.

“There was just something so fascinating in there – it was really ambitious, it was well researched, it was just a world when we read.

“And when you get those characters that a behavior as extreme, so I knew that this would be really fun to play.”

Dafoe plays a lighthouse keeper, alongside Pattinson, who plays a new recruit of a lighthouse.

The two lighthouse-keepers (or “wicked”) can form a love-hate relationship.

This is a dynamic that seems to be transferred to the actors.

Image:

Aside from Dafoe, Pattinson had to also work with a seagull driven. Pic. Universal



The role of Pattinson in particular has asked him to rub, pick and wear in all weather almost all days of the shoot of 32 days.

The nature grueling role left him throwing up, eat mud, and even getting wet on the plateau to enter the character.

It is said that his antics on the set have become so exaggerated, Eggers was forced to reprimand them for fear of irritating his co-star of 64 years.

Pattinson said that his behavior was a by-product of the role: “When you can do these scenes where it is really extreme and that you can see in the scene that is required of you, you must be super excited.

“But at the end of the day, it was just lovely, because you had to spend every drop of energy you had, and then go home. I slept incredibly every night because we’d just cry all day.”

Another opponent to the screen, but less influential on the plateau, was a gull led.

With flocks downwelling reminiscent of The Birds from Hitchcock, it’s a partnership that does not put an end to the desire of both parties.

Image:

The whole was wet and cold, so stay healthy and warm was a priority. Pic. Universal



In spite of the challenges on the plateau, the actor of 33 years, said he was not afraid to get out of his comfort zone.

On the contrary, he has relished this opportunity: “there’s a part of me that loves this kind of … I like the perversity in something that you think … I don’t know.

“I think a lot of people like to play things pretty safe and once you have broken this fear of” Oh, that will think of people if I do that? “When you do it once, then you’re like, “Now, I realize that I really don’t care what people think, and it’s fun.”

Pattinson continues: “people are coming out of a cinema saying:” That is what it was? “I mean, it is a sense exciting. It’s just the world I want, I want to be a part of. “

Image:

Two men, a lighthouse. The lighthouse. Pic. Universal



And it is a world in which it reinvents itself constantly, proving he is not afraid to push the limits.

Of choice on the field left, including independent films The Rover, Good Time of the brothers Safdie and horror erotic High Life have paved the way for a movie like The Lighthouse.

The masturbation scenes mermaid The Lighthouse could not be more remote from the world the wizard of JK Rowling.

But Pattinson said that he has not had to work too hard to overcome her inhibitions.

“There is something oddly protected in the making of a film, to do almost anything in a film, even if more people will see it. really weird.

“I’m a lot more confident if there is a camera that if he does not … Otherwise, I’m like a wreck, nervous.”

With a role of super-hero in the bag, the confidence of Pattinson will soon be a contribution.

Take the relay Ben Affleck as the next Man bata Bruce Wayne-less conventional seems to be in store for fans of DC Comic.

In fact, many expect the anti-Batman, which will bring a whole new understanding to the dark knight of Gotham.

The Batman is not out until the summer of 2021, there’s still plenty of time for speculation.