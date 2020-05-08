Robert Pattinson : if Batman is a flop, it already knows how to bounce !

At least last may, the world learned – with surprise – that it is the actor Robert Pattinson who had been selected to portray the mythical Batman in the next installment film due in 2021 and directed by Matt Reeves. A choice which, of course, been extensively commented on, as was already the case at the choice of Ben Affleck a few years ago of this.

A conversion of the original

Well aware not to achieve unanimity among fans of the Dark Knight, the former star of the Twilight saga has already explained himself to be very severe with his work and want to give the best for this next big role. Very critical of his career, Robert Pattinson has explained, during an interview at The Guardian, that he felt ready to don the cape of Batman while being aware that it is expected at the turn for everyone.

It even explains with a sense of humor that he has already thought about his future career if the film The Batman was a flop : get started in the porn arty ! An announcement to take a course in the second degree !