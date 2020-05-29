Robert Pattinson in incognito mode to go to the grocery store !

Robert Pattinson was spotted on the streets of London. The actor tried to stay quiet during the containment to do his shopping.

Confined with his girlfriend, Robert Pattinson was spotted on the streets of London. In spite of his disguisethe actor Twilight eventually get recognized by going shopping. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Just as France began its déconfinement the 11th of may last, the quarantine seems to be still active on the other side of the Channel. Among the british celebrities, Robert Pattinson has chosen to lock in the company of his girlfriend.

This Wednesday, the interpreter of Edward Cullen has been seen in the streets of London. He was going to include some shopping and took the opportunity to go get coffee early in the morning.

Neither one nor two, the paparazzi are, therefore, thrown on the young man. In the morning fog, Robert Pattinson is trying desperately to hide from prying eyes.

It is therefore in the incognito mode that the actor 34-year-old moved to the English capital. For the occasion, he had put on a comfortable and also very dark.

The understated look of Robert Pattinson to do his shopping !

Decked out ofa short sport blackstar The Lighthouse had chosen to put on a sweat match. And to hide the face, Robert Pattinson has even decided to wear a cap which he then covered with the help of his hood.

But that’s not all ! Opting for the comfort the actor Cosmopolis wandered in the streets of the city in flip-flops. In his right hand he held then a bag of provision. And in the left, two coffees.

No need to guess that it was probably of drinks for him and his girlfriend. Yes… Bad news for the fans… The hero of Twilight no longer a heart to take.

Robert Pattinson is alive and well in a couple, with the top model, Suki Waterhouse. And this since July of 2018 !

