Robert Pattinson in the role of James Bond ? It is the idea of Dany Boyle

While Dany Boyle it has been replaced for the making of the film by Cary Fukunagait is expressed on a potential player to embody the role of the agent 007 . During a interview granted to the media Guardianthe producer and director English stated that it would be well Robert Pattinson to play James Bond.

After seeing his performance in the movie High Lifethat he had this enlightenment : “I said to myself, Oh my God, they should make him the next James Bond . It is not too young . It must be thirty . How old was Connery at the time ? It is ready now . “

In any case, not sure that the idea of Robert Pattinson to make pleasure to the fans . When his role in Batman was announced, a petition was quickly launched to counter this idea .

The next film James Bond will be released on April 8, 2020 in France .