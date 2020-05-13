Robert Pattinson is he really the most handsome man according to science ?

“Mirror, mirror, tell me who is the most beautiful ?” The cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, who had been catapulted Bella Hadid to the rank of most beautiful woman in the world in 2019, has once again delivered his expertise on the issue. The English lists of the most beautiful men in the world, “according to science”.

It seems that Warner has bet on the right bat. On 4 February, the Daily Mail released a study with surprising on beauty and “science”. The media English is closer to the plastic surgeon Julian De Silva to determine which man was the most beautiful in the world, and this is the next interpreter of Bruce Wayne who won the first place. Robert Pattinson, known internationally for his role as vampire on-screen, would have the face that is closest to the golden number. The ultimate test, the british actor has a score of at 92.15 %, but where does this ratio of beauty that fascinates both the lovers of art ?

Known since antiquity, the golden ratio appears in all the representations of natural and artistic. The spiral is drawn on the shell of certain molluscs, in the arms of the milky Way, this rule geometric is at the heart of the “divine proportion”. This number is only slightly higher than 1 and is composed of an infinite number of decimal places. The surgeon has therefore analyzed the proportions of the face of some celebrities, before applying an equation based on this famous number of gold, approximately 1,618. But now, there is nothing to prove that the golden number is the number of the ultimate beauty. In an interview for Business Insiderin 2016, Keith Devlin, a mathematician and director of the research institute of Stanford university, explains that “if someone comes up with a scientific explanation to explain the role of the golden ratio in aesthetics, we will change our opinion. But from the scientific point, there is no proof”. It would, so here is only a way to correspond to the criteria of ancient Greece… which have now changed.

For information, the rest of the ranking is composed of Henry Cavill in second place, Bradley Cooper to the third, and Brad Pitt in the fourth place. George Clooney to scoop fifth place, just ahead of Hugh Jackman and David Beckham. Edris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling, they close the market.