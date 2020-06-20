Robert Pattinson is inspired by Chris Evans for The Batman !

Actor Robert Pattinson takes its cue from Chris Evans to prepare to play Batman. It gives you more details !

Since Robert Pattinson has been chosen to play the role of Batmanfans of the heroes was a little worried. In fact, he was worried about the most was the physics of the young actor.

And to be more precise: your lack of musculature. In fact, the young man, cut like a pen you don’t actually have the physics of the great Batman !

But Robert Pattinson made a point to reassure fans of the man bat. In fact, the young actor in the following way a program of physical preparation is very full.

On the other hand, it has been recently revealed that he was inspired by other actors of the DC universe. Among others: Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans.

Robert Pattinson: his physical preparation

Wear the cape of Batman it is a great weight on his shoulders. After taking the photo should, of course, the muscle !

But before putting your suitRobert Pattinson must meet with a program very serious. In the program: to run, to do exercise and sit-ups every day !

The actor explains that for him, this step is very important. On the other hand, even says that it is the most exciting for him.

“Taking on a physical transformation complete it is even more exciting” admit the young man. In other places Robert Pattinson inspired great references in super heroes of Marvel and DC.

Among them: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Captain America (Chris Evans) they are the true inspiration for the actor. ” Any actor is going to go through periods when they feel free and ask if you can be to the height of a character in a scenario, or expectations that accompany it” says the young man.

However, continues to rely on. In fact, the performers of the super-heroes that I’ve never been disappointed by their physical appearance.

Robert Pattinson also ready to put on his coat. We can’t wait to see.

