Robert Pattinson is pushed to his limits while filming the Batman

Robert Pattinson is reportedly being pushed to the limit by ‘perfectionist’ director Matt Reeves while filming The Batman.

The 34-year-old actor is playing the superhero in the next film to be released in March 2022, after the postponements of COVID-19.

A source has said that filming has become a “grueling process,” stating that Matt, who also directed Cloverfield and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, has had Robert do more than 50 shots inside his heavy Batman suit. for a single scene.

A source said: “Filming has been a grueling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is a perfectionist.” He will insist on doing scenes over and over and get bogged down in the little details. Sometimes it’s like I don’t know when to stop. “

The source notes that there is “pressure” on director Matt to make the long-awaited film a success, as Warner Bros. has spent $ 120 million on production.

“Matt is feeling the pressure to get it right, but Robert has struggled with these franchise films before, after appearing in the Twilight movies,” they stated.